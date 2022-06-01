Kent ISD announces return of Summer Brain Gain for Summer 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent ISD has announced that Summer Brain Gain will be returning for Summer 2022. The program features online courses for students to keep learning throughout the summer.

The program will include instructor-led online courses that will run for two weeks. The subjects will include science, coding, history, and reading. The courses will be offered in July and August. There will also be packets that can be downloaded and printed for students in grades K-12 starting in June.

Summer Brain Gain also links students to educational offerings by area cultural and community organizations who are School News Education Everywhere partners. They include John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Van Andel Education Institute, and Frederik Meijer Gardens.

“We know from the success of Summer Brain Gain in the past couple of years that thousands of students participated in courses with curriculum developed and gathered by experts in instruction,” said Kelli Brockway, Director of Teaching and Learning at Kent ISD. “The idea is to bridge the learning gap between June and the start of the new school year.”

Registration for Summer Brain Gain instructor-led online courses will be available starting on June 1.

