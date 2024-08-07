Kent County voters approve new hotel tax; what's next?

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Tuesday night, Kent County voters approved a measure that will allow the county to increase the hotel tax to fund new facilities like a new soccer stadium and the amphitheater that is already under construction.

“We are very excited that our voters approved the potential increase of the hotel motel tax,” said Kent County Administrator Al Vanderberg.

The approval will allow Kent County to increase the county’s hotel tax from 5% to 8%.

“I think it shows great vision and allows the Board of Commissioners the opportunity to fund recreational opportunities that will last for generations,” said Vanderberg.

He says this increase puts the county in the middle of similarly sized regions with a hotel tax and visitors will continue to stay in the county, saying, “We believe the growth will continue, that more and more people will want to be here to experience these things.”

According to Experience Grand Rapids, Kent County has 11,000 rooms, and the current average hotel stay is $122. That means the tax increase could generate an additional $8 million in new revenue.

“It's really exciting to see that the residents wanted to join in and recognizing that how big this is for our regional growth going forward,” said Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government Affairs Joshua Lunger.

He says despite hotel rooms costing more in the future, more people will visit because our new attractions. He says, “It’s a user fee if you want to come and use these assets. This is a way. This is a way to bring more value to being here, visiting here, and again, it's also extremely valuable for everyone who lives here.”

Both the chamber and the county say the new tax was the best way to fund future entertainment facilities and without the money, things like the amphitheater and proposed soccer stadium wouldn't be happening.

Vanderberg said, “I think this will give us another boost. We're going to take the next level up as far as tourism goes.”

The new tax will go into effect Jan. 1. Before that, the county board will have to vote to increase the tax, then vote on how the money will be spent. Those votes could happen during the next board meeting later in August.

