Kent County residents warned of suspicious solicitors

ADA, Mich — With summer in full swing, Kent County residents are being warned to be cautious of door-to-door solicitors offering home repair services.

"Be careful when you hear that doorbell ring or you hear that knock at your door," said Jo DeMarco, Ada Township clerk.

DeMarco has heard of several reports concerning solicitation activity in the area, and is concerned for residents.

"I'm seeing a lot of situations arise that call attention to the whole solicitation entity," DeMarco said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office has responded to at least three related police reports, according to Sgt. Scott Dietrich.

Homeowners say they've been approached by individuals claiming to be construction workers, offering driveway repair services for a set price. However, the final cost dramatically increased after the work was completed.

One homeowner in Gaines reported that the workers'

"Were going door to door in the neighborhood trying to scam people to buy their asphalt services."

In Ada Township, three homeowners agreed to pay $3,000 to fix a shared driveway, but were later asked for $12,000 upon completion.

A Cascade Township resident was approached by workers from a construction company who "offered to pave a small section of his driveway with leftover materials," but ended up paving the entire driveway and demanded more money.

All three reports stated the individuals claimed to work for a construction company based in Virginia and they also did not have proper business identification.

"They might not be illegal, but they are bad business practice," Dietrich said.

Dietrich advises residents to ask solicitors for a permit and business license before agreeing to any work. He also recommends getting a written quote or contract, researching the company, and comparing multiple quotes before signing anything.

"If it feels suspicious, call law enforcement," Dietrich said.

Many township solicitation ordinances only require a state background check, not a national one, DeMarco noted. However, Ada Township has recently updated its rules to require nationwide checks, which other local governments are now considering.

"I do believe that several other clerks in my area are really taking a close look at what we and Ada have done," DeMarco said.

