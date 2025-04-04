Kent County Deer Management Coalition launches website to address deer population issues

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A coalition focused on maintaining a healthy deer population and enhancing road safety has launched a new website to share data and develop future strategies.

The initiative began in Kent County in response to increasing deer-related incidents reported by residents and drivers.

Kent County residents have expressed growing concern about the deer population in local parks and roadways. One resident, Courtney Posthumus, said, "Every time me and my dog walk at Huff Park, we come face-to-face with deer often." She added that she has taken precautions, noting, "I've hit a deer in the past, so I definitely try to be cautious."

Despite efforts to be vigilant, encounters with deer can be unpredictable. Stacey Hecker, another resident, shared, "Yeah, they're everywhere. My husband had a deer hit our car, so he didn't hit the deer. The deer ran into his car on the East Beltline."

In response to this issue, the Kent County Deer Management Coalition was established to assess the deer population across the county.

WXMI Lack of hunting one factor in why deer population as grown over the years.

The coalition consists of a partnership between Grand Valley State University and the Kent County Road Commission, aimed at preventing deer-related crashes, which account for 26% of all vehicle incidents in the county's townships.

Maura Lamoreaux from the Kent County Road Commission stated, "Kent County is number one in Michigan for deer-vehicle-related crashes," and emphasized the need for data-driven strategies to improve public safety and reduce conflicts between humans and deer.

The coalition has already gathered extensive data, with plans to collect additional information in the near future.

This data is now accessible on the coalition's new website, which features analytics from GVSU as well as statewide data relevant to deer management.

The website includes tools that allow users to check where deer carcasses have been removed from roads, responding to an observed rise in deer carcass recoveries.

Kent County Deer Management Coalition launches website to address deer population issues

A Kent County official noted, "We certainly have noticed that annually we are picking up more deer along the road right-of-way, and so certainly that tells us that the issue is... it's an increased issue."

This rising concern is echoed by local residents who frequently encounter deer while driving, with one stating, "Especially at night, like, especially right around here, every time we drive by, we see deer, like, in the areas is crazy, at least, like, 5, sometimes even 10."

The coalition plans to release public tips on how to address the deer problem, including guidance on landscaping choices that can influence deer presence in residential areas.

For more information, visit theKent County Deer Management Coalition website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube