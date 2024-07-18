Kent County decides how to spend opioid settlement money

(WXMI) — For the next two years, the Kent County Board of Commissioners has a plan for how to spend dollars set aside to combat the opioid crisis.

The settlement comes from drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. There are specific requirements for how the money can be spent.

Kent County is set to receive nearly $20 million. The money doesn't come all at once, though. It'll be paid out in installments through 2038. So far, the county has received about $5 million.

Specific funding areas for the first two years include:



Recovery coach services for those who dropped out of treatment and are at high risk of overdose: $200,000 per year

Funding for jail-based treatment programs to reduce the high prevalence of overdose after release from incarceration: $400,000 per year

Community distribution of naloxone as a tool to reverse overdose: $30,000 per year

Access to harm-reduction tools, including fentanyl test strips: $10,000 per year

Evidence-based prevention curriculum for middle and high school students: $125,000 in the second year

The plan's data comes from the Kent County Heath Department. The Kent County Opioid Task Force set the goals.

FOX 17 spoke with an epidemiologist from Kent County who says they're most excited for the recovery coach services. Those services will mean that coaches are able to follow up with people who were once in some type of programming, but left.

“This is something we’re going to be heavily evaluating over time. This is just the first two years of a spend plan that we’re going to be continuing to receive funds through 2038. So we know that this plan isn’t perfect. It’s our first go. Years one and two, we’re going to be evaluating the programs heavily to see what’s working. As well as continuing to see what folks would like to see in future spend plans,” epidemiologist Rachel Jantz said.

The spending plan in full can be read here.

