Kent County Conservation Officer wins Michigan Wildlife Officer of the Year award

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A conservation officer from Kent County recently won a top award.

On Thursday, May 8, Conservation Officer Justin Ulberg was presented with the Shikar Safari Michigan Wildlife Officer of the Year award.

The highest state honor for conservation officers is annually given to a person who demonstrates "exceptional dedication to natural resources protection, law enforcement and community engagement," according to a release from the Michigan DNR.

Michigan DNR Justin Ulberg (right) is shown with Jason Haines, DNR Law Enforcement Division chief.



Ulberg patrols both the rural and urban areas of Kent County, splitting his time between two-track dirt roads and busy city intersections.

"Very humbled by it, very honored to get it," Ulberg told FOX 17. "I know there are a lot of officers that do a lot of good work throughout the state."

WATCH: A ride-along with Conservation Officer Justin Ulberg

Kent County Conservation Officer wins Wildlife Officer of the Year award

In 2024, more than 170 tips reported through the DNR's poaching hotline listed Ulberg as the primary officer, accoridng to the department.

"Ulberg's commitment and dedication to our state have been nothing short of exemplary,

said Lt. Gerald Thayer, a DNR district law supervisor based in Plainwell.

"His strong work ethic and sound decision-making have not gone unnoticed," Thayer said.

FOX 17

A lifetime lover of the outdoors, Ulberg says his job just fits.

"It’s still a fun job. It's still a passion of mine, just making sure people are following the rules and enjoying the outdoors just like I get to," he said.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube