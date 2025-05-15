Kent County Animal Shelter rescues puppy from side of highway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter says a puppy is safe and has a new home after he was found on the side of the US-131 roadway. Animal Control Officers were out in the field after multiple concerned citizens called the shelter. The dog did not have any tags or a microchip, and has since been adopted.

The Kent County Animal Shelter thanked the community for its role in saving the puppy, saying "We couldn't do what we do without the team effort!".

If you want to learn more about the animal shelter, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube