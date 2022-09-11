Watch Now
KDPS: One Dead after shooting

Posted at 6:12 AM, Sep 11, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 3:00 on Princeton Avenue between North Westnedge Avenue and North Park Street.

Officers say they heard gunshots coming from the area and once on scene, they found a Kalamazoo resident who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

When officers located the victim, they tried to perform life saving measures but they were unsuccessful. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

