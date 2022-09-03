KDPS: Man in critical condition after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo Friday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:20 on Hotop Avenue near Riverview Drive.

Officers say they were responding to a shots fired call when another call came in about a person that was shot on Bridge Street.

Officers were able to make contact with the Kalamazoo man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, he's listed in critical condition.

Officers don't have information on a suspect at this time. The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.