KDPS: Man in critical condition after being struck by car on Portage Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Friday night, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to reports that a car had hit a pedestrian in the area of 3100 Portage Street.

KDPS says a car was heading southbound on Portage and hit a man who they think was crossing. The man was unresponsive on the sidewalk when officers got there, and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was closed for a few hours while KDPS investigated the incident. They say they don't think alcohol was involved.

The victim's name hasn't yet been released.

