KDPS: Man hospitalized after early morning stabbing

Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 24, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition after a stabbing near Western Michigan University early Saturday Morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the stabbing happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on West Michigan Avenue near Kenbrooke Court.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing but officers say the man suffered multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Officers have yet to identify a suspect connected to the stabbing.

If you have any information about the stabbing, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

