KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K9 passed away after nine years with the force.

In his nine years on the force, Jax assisted in apprehending over 200 suspects as well as seizing over $56,000 worth of narcotics but he did more than assist with investigations, he was a city ambassador at a number of community events.

He was serving for retired police Sargent when he died.

The department called the K9, the best at his job. He passed away with family by his side.