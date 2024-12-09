Watch Now
KDPS investigating deadly house fire

One person was killed in a Sunday night house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person died in a house fire in Kalamazoo Sunday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

KDPS responded to the residential structure fire just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 Block of Clayborne Drive.

Crews put out the fire but one person was found deceased inside the residence.

The KDPS Fire marshal as well as detectives are on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KDPS expects to provide updates in the morning.

