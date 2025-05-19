KDPS: Distribution amounts of heroin, fentanyl, meth seized in drug investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three men face multiple felony charges as part of a drug investigation in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) teamed up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), to execute three search warrants on May 15.

All three search warrants took place in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Dr., and were part of the same investigation.

In total, investigators seized three firearms, two of which were reported stolen, along with a large amount of ammunition, distribution amounts of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a large sum of U.S. currency that's believed to be profits of drug sales.

The suspects were arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

They've only been identified as a 45-year-old male, 39-year-old male, and a 35-year-old male.

We're told all three of them have been previously convicted of felony charges and cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

If you have information about this case, you're being asked to call KVET at 269-337-8880.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.

