KCSO: Alcohol and speed may have caused fiery wreck on Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bad accident may have been caused by impaired driving according to law enforcement Thursday night.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue near 4 Mile Rd.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving a gray Subaru at a high rate of speed northbound on Plainfield Ave when he rear ended a Nissan Xterra.

The Nissan was driven by a 52-year-old Kent City woman and she sustained minor injuries.

After the accident, the Subaru caught fire and the Grand Rapids man was removed from the vehicle by responding deputies and a bystander. KCSO says the man sought medical treatment at an area hospital. They also say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this accident.

