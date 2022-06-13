Watch
'Karen the Alligator' in custody after chase through Lake County

Posted at 9:40 AM, Jun 13, 2022
WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An alligator was brought into custody after a chase in Lake County Saturday night.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one of their patrol sergeants was stationed along US-10 when a car sped through the area in Webber Township.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the car took off and led authorities on a brief chase until the car was snared between a pair of trees near S. Forman Road, deputies explain.

We’re told the 40-year-old Oak Park man was arrested with several charges pending, along with warrants from outside the area.

Deputies say an alligator tried to elude authorities but was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle.

The sheriff’s office says the alligator, named Karen, will not be charged as she is not believed to have been a willing contributor to the incident.

