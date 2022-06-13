'Karen the Alligator' in custody after chase through Lake County

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An alligator was brought into custody after a chase in Lake County Saturday night.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one of their patrol sergeants was stationed along US-10 when a car sped through the area in Webber Township.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the car took off and led authorities on a brief chase until the car was snared between a pair of trees near S. Forman Road, deputies explain.

We’re told the 40-year-old Oak Park man was arrested with several charges pending, along with warrants from outside the area.

Deputies say an alligator tried to elude authorities but was quickly apprehended after a brief struggle.

Deputies find alligator in car after short chase in Lake County

The sheriff’s office says the alligator, named Karen, will not be charged as she is not believed to have been a willing contributor to the incident.

