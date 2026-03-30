20-year-old man missing out of Kalamazoo found safe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man missing from his Kalamazoo home over the weekend has been found safe, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The 20-year-old was declared missing on Sunday, March 29 after he did no return home as expected on March 28. At the time, police believed he could have been suffering from a medical condition preventing him from making it home safely.

Details of where, when and how he was found were not made public.

*FOX 17 updated this article on Monday, March 30, after the public safety department announced the man had been found safe. We removed references to his identity and his photo, out of respect for his privacy.

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