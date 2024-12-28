Kalamazoo Township Police seek community's help in search for missing woman

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo Township are asking for the community's help in their search for a woman who went missing on Friday.

52-year-old Deborah Ann Starling was last seen Friday, December 27 at around 5 a.m. on Shaffer Street near Borgess Hospital.

Starling is described as a 5 ft. 2 in. black woman of about 160 pounds with long, braided black & red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing hospital scrubs.

According to Kalamazoo Township Police , Starling walked away without her medication and as a result may be in an altered state of mind and a possible harm to herself or others.

Anyone who may have seen her should call 911 or the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at (269) 488-8911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube