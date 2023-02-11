Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to West Michigan Avenue around 12:15 Saturday morning for a report of shots fired. They found a shooting scene but couldn't find any victims.

While officers were still on the scene investigating, a 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The car the teenager was driving had a number of gunshots in it.

Officers determined it was related to the shots fired scene.

The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100