Kalamazoo residents enjoy free park day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Monday, admission was free at all parks in the Kalamazoo area, including the Kik Pool. Residents made a splash ahead of the first official day of summer.

"It's cool for me to be able to take a break in my work day and come with my kids, and just be in the moment be present with them," said Jennifer Jackson Nkansah.

She and her two kids, Sophia and James, spent over an hour at the pool for Juneteenth. For James, who did 10 back flips, five front flips, and three handstands— the day was well spent.

Nkansah says during a time when money is tight for so many people, being able to enjoy the pool at no cost means a lot.

Lead lifeguard at the pool, Riley Nugent, sees a lot of familiar faces every day, but says free admission allows her to see a mix of new and old guests.

"Just making bonds with the kids and talking to them just, I think that's the most important and most fun part about our job," Nugent told FOX 17.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube