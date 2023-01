KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges.

Catrice Lockett was taken into custody in Georgia.

KDPS released a statement to FOX 17 on the arrest.

"Once the investigating agency notified us of the allegations, we placed PSO Lockett on Administrative Leave. We've been investigating the incident."

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated as we learn new information.