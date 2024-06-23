Kalamazoo public safety help rescue parrot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety helped a resident rescue a pet African grey parrot from a tree Saturday evening.

When the bird escaped from its cage, the resident called KDPS for help. Officials said, "Kalamazoo Public Safety is not always able to assist in such a fashion with these types of events but understands the impact that helping our citizens in these “good nature” occurrences has in strengthening our community bonds."

According to KDPS, calls for service were low at the time, which allowed officials to come out and help.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube