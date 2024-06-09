Watch Now
Kalamazoo Pride Festival draws thousands to Arcadia Creek

Posted at 9:54 PM, Jun 08, 2024

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Pride Festival returned to Arcadia Creek Festival Place. The event is expected to have drawn over eight thousand attendees during the weekend run.

It featured drag performers, music, exhibitors, food, dancing, and more.

The festival was hosted by OutFront Kalamazoo, a non-profit serving the LGBTQ+ community in the area since 1987.

"I think it's a wonderful event, and it feels amazing when you bring something out to the community, and you know, to just be yourself," said Kalamazoo resident, Brayanna Cooper.

OutFront is set to host its first-ever Youth Pride Festival later this month.

