Kalamazoo police: Crews clean up concrete from road after dump truck rollover crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo say a dump truck overturned on Sprinkle Road and spilled a load of concrete in the roadway.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the rollover crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday on Sprinkle Road near Cork Street.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

