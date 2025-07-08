Kalamazoo plans to transform parking lot into housing units

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is looking to transform an empty parking lot at 322 Stockbridge into a potential housing development. The site spans 15 acres and currently hosts an old building and massive parking lot.

Deputy City Manager Rebekah Kik emphasized the need for housing in Kalamazoo.

“It’s a 15 acre empty space. We have such a need for housing in our city, I wanted to be sure that we could explore the area to infill with housing," Rebekah Kik said.

The Edison Neighborhood Association is optimistic about the project.

“I think it’s a huge win for Edison, because the lot has just been sitting there, and empty for so long, and just covered in asphalt, which is not great," Executive Director Stephen Dupuie said.

Projected plans could create as many as 200 housing units for the area. Kik described the location as ideal.

Most aspects of the proposal are still in the investigation phase, including the exact number of houses that can fit in the development. The city is examining factors such as flood plains and soil conditions while considering pre-approved housing plans.

“This is the really great part. So, the city owns the land now, but we could certainly sell it to someone who wants to be a home owner. It doesn’t have to be a developer," Kik said.

While the project is still in its early stages, the city is actively engaging in discussions about its future.

“It’s definitely a few years out. We’re still in the investigation phase, in understanding how many houses we could fit on there," Kik said.

