Kalamazoo partially extends boil water advisory after bacteria are found during testing

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is partially extending its Boil Water Advisory after bacteria were found in one of the testing samples.

City officials explain that people living in the area roughly South of E. Cork Street between Pennway Street, surrounding Lovers Lane, and north of I-94 should take precautions. You can see that in the red area in the map below.

City of Kalamazoo

In order to lift the Boil Water Advisory, the City must receive two consecutive sets of safe water samples collected 24 hours apart. While the first set of samples came back clear, the second set tested positive for Total Coliform bacteria but negative for E. Coli.

On Tuesday, county and city officials reported that the water system experienced a drop in pressure after work at Midlink Business Park.

Additional water sampling commenced on Friday, July 11. Initial results from this new round of testing are expected to be available within 24 hours, with final results coming in within 48 hours.

City officials anticipate that the advisory could be lifted as soon as July 14, provided no more bacteria are detected in subsequent samples.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled water for drinking. Alternatively, tap water can be boiled for two minutes and cooled before consumption.

No special precautions are needed for water used for personal hygiene purposes.

