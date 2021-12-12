Kalamazoo mother, baby injured in Cass County crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman and her three-month-old boy sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place west of Corey Lake Road on M-60 in Newberg Township.

We’re told a 24-year-old Kalamazoo woman fell asleep while driving westbound on M-60. Deputies say the vehicle exited the road and struck a drainage tunnel, sending the vehicle airborne and flipping it over as it hit the ground.

The woman and her child were both taken to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of their injuries are not currently known.

Deputies tell us the woman had a seat belt on and her son was in a child seat, adding drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube