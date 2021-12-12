Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kalamazoo mother, baby injured in Cass County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Newberg Township crash
Posted at 7:13 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 19:13:07-05

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman and her three-month-old boy sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place west of Corey Lake Road on M-60 in Newberg Township.

We’re told a 24-year-old Kalamazoo woman fell asleep while driving westbound on M-60. Deputies say the vehicle exited the road and struck a drainage tunnel, sending the vehicle airborne and flipping it over as it hit the ground.

The woman and her child were both taken to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of their injuries are not currently known.

Deputies tell us the woman had a seat belt on and her son was in a child seat, adding drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time