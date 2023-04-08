Watch Now
Kalamazoo man dead after crash involving motorcycle

(Source: Raycom Media)
LAWRENCE TWP., Mich. — A 57-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on his motorcycle.

The incident happened Friday around 4:00 p.m. on Red Arrow Highway near 56th Avenue in Lawrence Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the man was riding his motorcycle westbound when a 46-year-old Covert man, driving a truck with a trailer in the back, tried to turn left into a driveway and hit the oncoming motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators don't believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Names of those involved have not been released.

