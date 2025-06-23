KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens of children found themselves at LaCrone Park in Kalamazoo on Monday, when the scorching hot temperatures brought them to one cool place in the city: the splash pad.

Kalamazoo kids beat the heat at LaCrone Park splash pad

“I was having fun in the water,” seven-year-old Azarie Miller told FOX 17.

Azarie Miller was having fun with her brothers and sisters at the park. She wasn't alone.

Ezra Zeilstra was also beating the heat.

“Just normally playing here like any other kid,” seven-year-old Zeilstra said.

The only thing missing from the day was perhaps a popsicle.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube