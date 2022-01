KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is just around the corner and you are invited to the Kalamazoo State Theater to celebrate.

The celebration will feature craft beers from Tapistry Brewing as well as a Historic Backstage and Beyond Tour where you can see some arts from various artists in the lobby of the theater.

The event is happening on Friday, February 4th at 5 p.m. Admission is free but it will cost $35 for the Backstage and Beyond tour.