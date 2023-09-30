Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects after shooting sends woman to hospital

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.
It happened at the Speedway gas station on South Drake Road in Oshtemo Township just after 10 p.m.
Deputies responded to the scene to find a 20-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say they are still looking for the suspects. If you have information, you're asked to the call Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.