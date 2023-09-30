Watch Now
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects after shooting sends woman to hospital

Posted at 8:47 AM, Sep 30, 2023
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects after a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened at the Speedway gas station on South Drake Road in Oshtemo Township just after 10 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene to find a 20-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they are still looking for the suspects. If you have information, you're asked to the call Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

