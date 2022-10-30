KalamaTopia returns to Kalamazoo in November

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays will be here before you know it which means it's time to buy those presents and get them under the tree. If you're looking to gift local, consider heading to Kalamazoo for KalamaTopia.

The outdoor shopping event will have about 30 local businesses on hand, featuring unique art, foods, home decor and more.

Attendees will be able to enjoy some music from DJ Todd Brown and enjoy a beverage.

KalamaTopia is happening on the Kalamazoo Mall, from 5-9 on Friday, November 4.