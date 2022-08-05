Watch Now
K9 locates missing 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:08 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 11:08:59-04

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cass County Alzheimer’s patient was found safe thanks to a K9's tracking efforts.

The 73-year-old woman went missing out of Penn Township Thursday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. They say family informed them that she had left to take a walk when they last heard from her and had been unsuccessful after an hour-long search.

Deputies say Neera, one of their K9 units, found the woman a ways behind the home she disappeared from along the edge of a field.

The woman has since been evaluated for heat exhaustion, authorities tell us.

