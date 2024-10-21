Juvenile hurt in shooting between two groups

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One juvenile was injured after a shooting between two groups Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo County.

KCSO deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Beckley Drive and Mount Royal Dr.

The investigation led officers to believe two separate groups of individuals exchanged gun fire near that intersection.

Deputies don't know what what led up to the shooting.

The juvenile victim was found near the shooting scene and was taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

