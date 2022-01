GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life like dinosaurs will be roaring through Devos Place this weekend for Jurassic Quest.

The event is happening through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and there will be a number of activities to do in addition to seeing the dinosaurs.

Those activities include live dinosaur shows, dinosaur themed rides as well as interactive science and art activities.

Kids & adults can get into the event for $22 and seniors can get in for $19