John Gibbs joins HUD Policy Development & Research Assistant Secretary's Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Ottawa County Administrator, John Gibbs has been named to HUD's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Police Development and Research (PD&R) as its Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary.

The PD&R supports the Department's efforts to help create cohesive, economically healthy communities, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Secretary is responsible for organizing the Department, as dictated by law.

In the new role, Gibbs will oversee the organization and procedures of the Management and Administrative Services Division (MASD), the Budget and Financial Management Division, and the Procurement Management Division; the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Affairs (ODAS/EA), the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Technical Assistance (ODAS/TA), the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development (ODAS/PD), the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Monitoring (ODAS/REM), and the Office of the Chief Data Officer (OCDO) will also be under his purview.

These divisions govern research, finances, planning, risk and performance management, demographic analysis, decisions on affordable housing, and the Open Data Division within the Department.

