John Ball Zoo announces pileated woodpecker is now part of their Ambassador Animal Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced that a young pileated woodpecker named Norman is now part of their Ambassador Animal Program. Norman is currently the only known ambassador pileated woodpecker in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums network.

When Norman was young, his leg was broken after the tree his nest was in was cut down. He was rescued by a veterinarian, who was able to repair his leg and nurse him back to health. Due to how young he was when injured, as well as the care needed to repair his leg, Norman was not able to be released in the wild. At John Ball Zoo, Norman will help educate guests about woodpeckers and other native birds.

The Ambassador Animal Program at John Ball Zoo also includes reptiles, insects, birds, and small mammals. The animals participate in up-close experiences with guests at the zoo, as well as off-site Travel Zoo programs.

“We have been working with Norman daily to better understand his behavior and we continue to learn new things every day,” said Erin Moloney, one of Norman’s primary trainers. “We’ve seen him make great progress in his comfort level in new situations and have begun taking him on “walks” throughout the zoo to meet guests.”

Pileated woodpeckers are the largest woodpecker species in North America. They can be found in the northwest of the United States, most areas of the eastern United States, and Canada.

