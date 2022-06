GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to jazz up your night a little bit, you may want to consider heading to Millennium Park for the 22nd annual Jazz in the Park series.

There will be 10 concerts each Monday through August 15th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. All of them are free and you can park your car at the park for free.

Concert performers include Xavier Davis, Doug Horn, The West Ottawa High School Jazz program and more.

