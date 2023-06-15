'It's super fun...95% of the time': Popular West MI content creator rolls die to determine his lunch sandwich

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan content creator has built a following of several million people by creating videos of himself rolling die to determine the type of sandwich he will eat for lunch.

Jacob Pauwels began posting videos to his TikTok page, Adventures in Aardia, in April 2022.

A fan of Dungeons and Dragons, he decides what will go next on each of sandwiches by rolling a multi-sided dice, some of which have 20 sides.

He has amassed two million followers on TikTok already, and nearly 20,000 on Instagram.

He calls his regular video series "Roll for Sandwich."

"Roll for Sandwich is basically based on the concept of Dungeons and Dragons... They use dice to randomize encounters, to randomize anything, and what it ends up being is just a way to creatively tell a story without having it all be predictable," Pauwels told FOX 17 Thursday.

"And so, I do that with my lunch."

You can check out the uniquely compelling video series on his TikTok HERE.

On Thursday, Pauwels brought his dice tower and a number of laminated sheets to roll a (theoretical) sandwich.

Here is what we ended up with Thursday during our FOX 17 Unfiltered segment:



Bread: Elephant Ears (you know, the deep fried carnival treat)

Meat: Tuna

Cheese: Cottage Cheese

Roughage: Avocado

Wild Magic (to spice it up): Popping Bobba

Sauce: Japanese Bachan Sauce

Yum!

