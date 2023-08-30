GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fourth floor of Dégagé Ministries on Cherry Street is filled with boxes, household tools, gloves, paint tape, a ladder and a drafting ruler, among other things. Executive Director Thelma Ensink said their offices are being transformed into additional shelter space.

‘It’s just hard out there': Dégagé transforming office space to add more shelter beds

“Two years ago when we started our renovation project, we had only 33 women in the shelter,” Ensink said Wednesday. “Last night, 98 women stayed here in shelter at Dégagé Ministries.”

She said a few months ago, Dégagé decided to clear out all of their desks, chairs and computers to turn their offices into bedrooms. Trinity Health allowed Dégagé to move into one of their buildings nearby, while Bethany Christian Services offered to help with demolition and renovations. Soon, Dégagé will offer a total of 96 beds for emergency shelter, which will meet the growing demand.

“In 2018, our point-in-time count was about 750 individuals experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids,“ Ensink recalled. “This year, in February, we found out it’s about 1,239 individuals experiencing homelessness. There has been a real increase due to the economy.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Degage's offices are being transformed into bedrooms

According to the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness, people experiencing homelessness grew 17 percent between 2018 to 2022. During that same time period, people seeking emergency shelter grew from 517 to 807.

“The people that we’re seeing experiencing homelessness now are very different from many people’s stereotype,” Ensink said. “It’s not necessarily individuals with Substance Use Disorder or mental health illness. It’s people who’ve worked their whole lives but they can’t afford housing.”

Ensink said when rent is high, it’s difficult for people to pay their bills or buy groceries. As a result, some don’t pay rent and end up falling behind.

“It’s just hard out there,” Ensink said. “I mean, it’s hard for all of us. But, I mean, it’s especially hard for the most vulnerable in our community.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Degage Ministries will soon offer a total of 96 beds for emergency shelter

Dried-up COVID-era food and housing assistance, along with rising inflation aren't helping, she added.

Nevertheless, Dégagé understands the struggle, she said. In four weeks, the additional beds will be ready for occupancy.

“There are people out in our community that need a hand up, not a hand out; people who need just a little bit of support to be able to move forward” Ensink said. “Here at Dégagé Ministries we are just so blessed that we get to do that work everyday.”

