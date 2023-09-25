‘It’s going to be a win-win:’ Gateway Spoon ready to serve meals and help those in need

HOLLAND, Mich. — The cups and plates were stacked. The shelves were filled with herbs, sauces, and spices. And, the tables and chairs were squared away.

After three years of planning, the Gateway Mission is poised to open their latest venture, the Gateway Spoon Cafe and Grill on 24th Street.

Last Friday, they gave FOX 17 a sneak peak.

“October 5, that’s what we’re looking forward to,” said Jay Riemersma, executive director of the Gateway Mission. “You know we’ve done all the scrimmaging. We’ve set the playbook in play. Now, it’s just game time and we’re looking forward to our community to come out and support us.”

Riemersma said so far people have loved the Gateway Spoon. They recently had a kick off party where attendees dined on some of the breakfast and lunch staples they’ll be serving, from eggs and potatoes to avocado toast.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Gateway Spoon to open on Thursday October 5 at 7 a.m.

He said what makes the restaurant so special is that in due time the meals will be prepared by people who are a part of Gateway Mission’s culinary program.

“We’ve always had a culinary track for our students and this is just going to amplify that effort and provide them additional training,” he said. “We’ve come alongside with creative dining services. They’re in the food service industry and they have created a program to help our students gain that kind of knowledge that will help them in being gainfully employed and that’s what we want.”

Riemersma said that’s what the officials at Gateway Mission, a 501c3 nonprofit, would like to see for all of the 150 men, women, and children staying in their various shelters.

Gateway Spoon opens on Thursday October 5th at 7 a.m. He said they hope to one day soon use some of its profit to help support the work at the Mission.

“It’s going to be a win-win because you’re going to have a great experience, great food, and there’s a higher purpose in this,” Riemersma said. “You’re giving back to this in need.”

***The Gateway Spoon will be open Wednesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.***

