'It's excitement': Diehard Whitecaps fan and dad on new season with new 'team member'

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The thrill of Opening Day draws in fans from all over West Michigan- and for diehard Whitecaps fan like Adam Homan, this is a day he's been waiting for.

"It's the sights, the sounds, the ballpark, food, just the excitement of a new season, and really the I feel like the start of summer," Homan told FOX 17 News. "It's awesome. I love having it here in West Michigan."

Homan grew up playing baseball and attending Whitecaps games with his parents.

He honed his skills enough to walk onto the team at Cornerstone University during his junior and senior years.

Now, his job at National Nail is allowing his fandom to continue.

"We have season tickets to the Whitecaps, the Gold, the Rise," Homan said. "I've been described by our president, CEO, as our athletic director."

Homan attends as many games as possible, cheering on his favorite players and convincing his wife to come.

"My wife is not a big sports fan... I think this, being outdoors is kind of our compromise," he joked.

Last year they added a new "team member", right before Opening Day.

Daughter Elle was born in late March.

"She sleeps through like the first six innings, and then when she wakes up, she kind of like, Yeah, this is fun," he explained.

Like his parents, he plans to pass down the love of America's favorite pastime and is excited for this "new season of life".

"I'm going to bring her to a lot of games. So hopefully, she's the girl with the scorebook, keeping track of everything and knowing the players and all that," he said. "I think this is going to become one of her loves."

Homan is also a huge Tigers fan.

Both the Tigers and Whitecaps celebrate Opening Day on Friday, April 4th.

