'It's been so positive': ArtPrize kicks off in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city’s favorite international art competition is back. ArtPrize officially began on Thursday with hundreds of artists showcasing their work at a variety of venues in and around the downtown area.

“It’s been so positive. I’ve been so pleased. I made mugs so people can handle them,” said Erin Busk-Sutton, an artist based in Detroit whose work is on display at the Jolly Pumpkin on Bridge Street. “Like, usually there’s a sign that says ‘Don’t touch the art.’ But I’m like, ‘No, touch the art.’”

The biannual event, which began in 2009, highlights a variety of work including performance art, visual art, digital prints and 3D work. Busk-Sutton’s work was in the installation arts category. Thousands of people are expected to view all of the artwork over the next 18 days.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 New York Artist Moses Harper created this oil painting of Jordan Neely, the homeless man who was killed on a NYC subway train in May 2023. She knew him well. People can view the painting at the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives on Monroe Center.

“There’s been a really cool art sculpture just around the corner and we got our picture taken by it,” said Jennifer Gudenau from Utica. “We could find our hometown on the map.”

Gudenau traveled with her friend Melonie Licht from the east side of the state to attend ArtPrize. They, like many others, walked around with a map to help guide them from one display to the other. A lot of work was located in restaurants, museums, the lobbies of different businesses, to the halls of DeVos Place and courtyard in front of the Ford Presidential Museum.

They said ArtPrize was good way for them to see the city.

“We’ve been here before for other events but we’ve never actually walked the city. So, this is our first time walking the city,” Melonie said. “So far it’s been welcoming. The people around here are pretty nice.”

Executive Director Catlin Whitington said the competition ends on Sunday, October 1. People can begin voting now on which artwork they like the best. They can vote online from their phones. Artists will compete for a few top cash prizes that total $400,000 this year.

Local resident Don Astras liked the artwork he saw at the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives on Monroe Center. However, he’s excited for all that he’s going to see over the next few weeks.

“Just the whole creative process, to see how people express themselves because the art is in so many different forms and it’s just not traditional,” said Astras.

