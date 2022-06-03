'It's been fun': Grandville teacher retires after 45 years

GRANDVILLE, Mich — As students at Grandville High School begin summer break, John Schwalm is marking the end of a 45 year teaching career.

"Teaching sounded great, I student taught for Grandville and I loved it," Schwalm told FOX 17 News. "After doing this for about 7 years I decided this is what I want to do with my life. And it's the best decision I ever made. I've loved it."

Schwalm, who began teaching in 1976, became known for wearing bright colorful ties, while teaching the basics of budgeting.

"I love to wear ties, the kids enjoy it," he explained. "Over the years they kept giving me ties and giving me ties, so I've got well over 350."

FOX 17 Schwalm's tie collection.

Friday, Schwalm was preparing to hand over the vast collection of ties to other teachers on the last day of the school year.

During his time at Grandville, he taught more than 15,000 students and is proud to have been able to help set them up for success.

"I get a chance to teach finance and budgeting, how to buy a home, how to buy a car," he said. "I tell the students if you make some smart decisions when you're young and continue that trend, the chance of you being wealthy, and independent and even a millionaire."

Schwalm has earned awards and recognition like Teacher of the Year, and runner up for the state of Michigan.

The pandemic proved to be the biggest challenge of his career.

"It hit us all of a sudden, and we had to learn online, to teach online," he recalled. "It was the most strenous of my entire life. You had to teach online, teach in person all at the same time and coordinate it."

Schwalm has also spent years teaching night classes at Davenport University, Cornerstone University and Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC).

He hopes to be able to continue teaching classes at GRCC.

Schwalm is excited to begin a new chapter and travel more with his wife in retirement.

"It's been fun," he said. "It's just time, everyone told me you're going to know when...I'll miss the students the most. They have been incredible and good people. They're going to make a wonderful future for all of us."