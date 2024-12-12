It's always 95 degrees somewhere in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're anything like FOX 17 news reporter Julie Dunmire, you hate the cold.

Today she took a trip to a place that is always warm in West Michigan: Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse.

“It’s always warm in there. It’s 95 degrees. You get a little bit of summer with you,” Larissa Link, director of Funky Buddha, said.

Vibes inside the yoga studio were high on Thursday.

“I love the physical benefits of yoga,” yogi Hannah Presler said.

Coats line the walls, and boots go unused. It's a perfectly warm place on a cold day like Thursday.

“It is cozy and warm and it’s just a safe space,” Presler said.

“Do you need some relaxing after driving out on the roads the past couple days?" FOX 17 Reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“Yeah. Oh, yeah. After yesterday, I was questioning if I was going to make it home. But I did,” yogi Emily Karbutowski answered with a chuckle.

At the movie theater, people also spent time warming up. Whether it was to go see Wicked or Moana 2.

“Why come to the movies when it’s freezing cold out and the roads are bad and you don’t want to be outside?” Julie Dunmire asked.

“To escape reality that it’s freezing cold out,” moviegoer Mary Sue VanDyke answered through laughter.

“It’s cozy and warm and just fun, a fun thing to do, when you can’t do so much outside,” moviegoer Betty Grit said.

While it's cold, your attitude doesn't have to be. Attitudes were certainly warm at Funky Buddha.

“It’s nice to be able to come in from the outdoors, enjoy the winter. I really want to encourage that. Put on a coat. Take a walk. But then come back in here and warm yourself up. It can be such a nice way to give yourself some resourcing,” Larissa Link said.

“It kind of makes me feel like it’s summer again. It kind of makes me feel a little more happy,” Emily Karbutowski said.

Funky Buddah offers daily free meditation every morning at 7:30 a.m. as part of their efforts to be accessible for the whole community.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube