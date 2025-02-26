'It's a recipe for tension': Muskegon commissioners split on vaping ban in city parks

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Protecting public health, or government overreach?

Expanding the current ban on smoking, to include vaping, is a modification to new rules for city parks that Muskegon commissioners were unable to approve during Tuesday night's meeting.

"There's really no difference if you ask me," said Ward II Commissioner Willie German Jr.

German Jr. believes vaping is like a cleaner version of a cigarette, whereas Ward I Commissioner Jay Kilgo says as long as vaping does not cause harm to others, he's against imposing unnecessary restrictions.

"I also believe we must balance public health with personal freedoms, especially in open, outdoor environments where science tells us the risks are minimal," Kilgo said. "We must draw the line between reasonable public health measures and overreach. Let's trust our residents, let's rely on science, and let's ensure our parks remain welcoming spaces for everyone."

Some Muskegon residents, like Nicole Mancha, believe the freedom to vape in open air should not be taken away. "The biggest issue is just government overreach," Mancha said. "Just to issue a citation for something as minor as vaping in a park is not only impractical, it's a recipe for tension in our community."

Other Muskegon residents, like Becky Poole, are for the ban. "It's a good idea. My sister, who passed... it's been a year, she vaped, and she was a nurse," Poole said.

A proposed middle ground: a smaller space within the parks for vaping.

"It's open air, so as long as they're not right next to somebody that doesn't want a vape, I know they have, like, smoking sections, sometimes in places. So that could be something to consider," Muskegon resident Dustyn Napper said.

"I would suggest a designated area to allow the mapping and smoking in a designated area," German Jr. adds.

However, Commissioner Kilgo says parks are shared places, not controlled spaces. "They exist to provide all residents with a place to enjoy fresh air, recreation and personal freedoms without unnecessary government overreach," Kilgo said.

Again, proposed changes to Muskegon city park rules did not pass Tuesday night, which means this topic will warrant further discussion.

