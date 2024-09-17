It was therapy dog day at UM Health West

WYOMING, Mich. — The University of Michigan Health West went to the dogs today, literally.

Jake , a 3-legged Golden Lab mix, and Blaze, a King Charles Spaniel were on hand in the hospital’s professional building lobby to meet and greet patients and staff.

Daren Bower

U of M Health West brings in the furry friends to help lift peoples mental and emotional health. The hospital has 11 different dogs to use that are certified through West Michigan Therapy Dog Program. The dogs come for a visit once a month and rotate through the different hospital buildings. They say having the therapy dogs available for patients and staff to interreact with is a great health tool and many can’t wait for the visits.

Daren Bower

UM Health West Volunteer Services Jennifer DeVries said, “ If you're it just kind of melts your heart. When you see a dog, they're always so happy to have you come up and pet them. So, it kind of not only melts your heart, it kind of just melts those worries away. That's what we want for our staff, and then also for our patients.”

Daren Bower

All of the dogs and handlers that are part of the program, volunteer their time to come and make the hospital visits.

