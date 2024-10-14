‘It was crazy’: Longtime GR radio personality details confrontation with phony DTE worker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following the disturbing assault and murder in Rochester Hills last week, other stories of people with bad intentions posing as utility workers are coming to light.

Longtime Grand Rapids radio personality Kim Carson recently found herself face-to-face with an imposter posing as a DTE Energy worker.

After 20 years in GR, she now calls Mid-Michigan her home.

On Aug. 9, Carson was collecting wood behind her home when her phone buzzed, alerting her to a man standing at her front door.

“When I came out, I saw him standing at the door, and I walked around the back of the truck,” she explained to FOX 17 Monday. “And I saw he had a Massachusetts license plate.”

Despite his quick attempts to convince her of a "problem in the neighborhood," Carson's alarm bells went off.

“I said, ‘Did you notice that you passed two ‘no trespassing’ signs coming up my driveway?’ and he didn't say anything,” she recalled.

The man, wearing a reflective vest and hard hat, seemed confident.

“He said, 'Well, I have a right to be here.’ … I said, ‘You don't have a right to be here at all; get off my property.’”

She quickly retreated to her garage and called 911.

The alleged utility worker sped off within about 30 seconds of that.

Carson said once officers arrived on scene, they seemed to know exactly who she was talking about.

DTE Energy released a statement regarding the incident in Rochester Hills, saying, "Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific and tragic event, and we have faith that law enforcement agencies will quickly apprehend the remaining perpetrator and that person will be brought to justice.”

They emphasized that all DTE employees are required to carry photo IDs at all times.

“We encourage customers to request to see the identification badge before allowing access to their property.”

They ask everyone to act with an abundance of caution at their homes.

“It is important to note that, before DTE arrives at a customer's home for any service visit, we make every effort to contact them in advance, either through a phone call from our call center or via email or text message.



“If customers want to verify a worker’s identity or confirm that a vehicle is an authorized company vehicle, they should call DTE customer service at 800-477-4747 to confirm the validity of the visit.”

Carson's experience highlights the need for extra caution.

The imposter had a badge, clipboard and reflective vest, making him appear legitimate.

“There's unscrupulous people, and you don't want to run into them,” Carson said Monday. “But sometimes, you will encounter them, and so you have to be the smarter one.”

The Kent County Sheriff's Office advises residents to call 911 immediately if they encounter someone suspicious.

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, Michigan residents can take the following precautions:



