'It never gets easy': Family, community members mourn Breonna Taylor three years after her death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breonna Taylor’s big sister DeeDee Taylor, describes her as a beautiful person inside and outside. She says Breonna was an EMT, and her trade showed exactly who she was. "She cared about people to the fullest."

It was on March 13th, 2020 when Breonna Taylor, a young medical worker who one day hoped to be a nurse, died after being shot 6 times by police during a botched raid. Family, friends, community members, and even law enforcement officials came downtown on Monday to remember Breonna, who was originally from Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids native was killed three years ago when officers served a no-knock warrant to her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky while she and her boyfriend were sleeping. Police had been searching for any signs of alleged drug trafficking in connection to her ex.

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by officers after her boyfriend opened fire, thinking it was an intruder. Officers fired 32 shots, 6 of them hitting Taylor. She was just 26 years old. Her death sparked nationwide protests, including here in her hometown of Grand Rapids.

Since the shooting, four officers involved have been federally charged in connection to the deadly raid. But so far, there have been no direct charges in her death. While the family hopes for justice, they’re keeping her memory alive.

Monday, Breonna's loved ones, joined by community members at Rosa Parks Circle, remembered the bright light that Breonna was, before she was taken away from them.

“Well, it never gets easy, and with it being three years and we still don't have any justice? it's even harder,” said DeeDee Taylor, who also said she's trying to have patience.

“I believe that once we start to really dig deep down inside and hold people accountable, I think that justice and relief will make us feel a lot better, but it's a process that's going to take time,” said Taylor.

During that process, after a nearly two year civil rights investigation, the Department of Justice found that the city and law enforcement of Louisville engaged in a pattern of unlawful and discriminatory conduct, depriving people of their constitutional liberties. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the conduct as “unacceptable” and “heartbreaking”.

Breonna Taylor’s big sister says, it’s about time.

“My response to that is finally, finally you guys starting to dig deep down inside police practice and seeing where we can implement change and how that change needs to be brought about,” said Taylor.

Deedee’s working on implementing that change in her own way, creating a nonprofit called Taylor Made Re-entry, supporting men and women returning from incarceration and eliminating barriers while also providing resources.

The organization also hopes to create a healing and mending experience between community, law enforcement and those impacted by the criminal justice system. People like Percy Glover and John Ell-Allen, who made the trip from Genesee County to show their support. Both were formerly incarcerated, but now work with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Their story is proof it's possible to have positive relationships with police.

“Having formerly incarcerated people working at the sheriff's office, that are working in positive roles, because traditionally when people who have bad experience with the law, they're utilized as informants or it's something with those types of capacities.” said Glover.

“What happened to her was a tragedy, but what happened also is that it started us thinking differently about what can we do better, and that's what we're here to represent how to do things better,” said Allen-Bey.

DeeDee can’t bring her sister back, but she’s focused on making a difference for the future.

“I’m just hoping that we could create some change together,” said Taylor.

To find out more about her non profit Taylor Made Re-Entry

