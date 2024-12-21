'It is a pretty big problem': Avoid sharing these holiday foods with your pets

(WXMI) — The most wonderful time of the year for us can also be one of the most dangerous times for our furry friends.

FOX 17 spoke with a veterinarian at Family Friends Veterinary Hospital to help make sure your pets don't get sick during the holiday season.

All those rich, decadent holiday foods filling your table with meats, spices and seasonings can make animals beg to get a taste.

Just a taste, though, could cause major problems.

Dr. Lexi De Nike says many holiday foods can lead to an emergency trip to the vet.

"If your pet does get into something that they shouldn't — say it's turkey skins or a bone or something that you know is going to cause upset belly — please call one of the emergency veterinarians," said Dr. Nike.

"Sometimes they do have to be hospitalized from it with how sick they become. So it is a pretty big problem, especially around the holidays."

As tempting as it can be to share table scraps, Dr. De Nike suggests some pet-friendly options to share the holiday fun, something safe for their tummies.

"They do make pet foods, dog and cat foods, that are flavored to be similar to holiday food, so turkey and sweet potato and things are great pet food additives just to help them feel included in the holiday," Dr. De Nike explained.

It's not just food. Our holiday décor can be just as dangerous.

"With Christmas, we really worry about poinsettias in the home. Fresh poinsettias are very toxic to dogs and cats and can cause kidney and liver failure. So I know that they're beautiful. Just keep them up high enough in your home where the animals can't get into them, and you should be okay."

Dr. De Nike told FOX 17 if you find poinsettia leaves with bite marks or missing leaves, you should call your veterinarian immediately.

And here's a reminder of these holiday foods to avoid:



Turkey skin

Bones

Garlic and onion

Fatty or seasoned foods

Cranberries, raisins or grapes

When in doubt, just remember that your best bet is staying with FDA-approved pet food and treats.

Just in case you want to spoil your pet, here are safe foods you can share:



Unseasoned chicken or turkey meat

Unseasoned sweet potatoes

Unsweetened pure pumpkin puree

